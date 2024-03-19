Peyton Manning Produces 'Full Court Press' Docuseries, Premiering on ABC Featuring Women's Basketball Stars

Highlighting the growing interest and recognition of women's basketball, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions is set to premiere a groundbreaking four-episode docuseries, 'Full Court Press', on May 11 and 12 on ABC, followed by availability on ESPN Plus. Capturing the essence of women's college basketball through the lens of stars Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice, the series offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at their historic seasons.

Advertisment

Inspiration Behind the Series

Driven by his admiration for women's basketball and the legacy of Pat Summitt, Manning was inspired to create a narrative that mirrored the success of previous behind-the-scenes sports documentaries. The series, which began with a pitch to Iowa's standout Caitlin Clark, aims to shine a spotlight on the dedication, challenges, and triumphs of women in basketball. With Clark, Cardoso, and Rice agreeing to participate, viewers are offered an intimate portrayal of their journey, emphasizing their impact on and off the court.

A Testament to Star Power and Women's Basketball

Advertisment

Caitlin Clark's record-setting season as the all-time leading scorer in college basketball underscores the series' focus on the exceptional talent and influence of women athletes. The docuseries not only celebrates their achievements but also addresses the broader narrative of women's basketball's growing prominence. This is further highlighted by the NCAA's recent lucrative TV contract and the increasing viewership of the WNBA, signaling a pivotal moment for the sport.

Behind the Scenes with 'Full Court Press'

Ongoing throughout the season, the production team captured key moments ranging from intense practices to pivotal games, offering a holistic view of the athletes' experiences. The series aims to provide three distinct yet interconnected storylines, showcasing the diverse backgrounds and challenges each player faces. Manning's involvement ensures a player-first perspective, offering an authentic and respectful portrayal of their stories.

As the women's basketball landscape continues to evolve, 'Full Court Press' stands as a testament to the sport's growing appeal and the compelling stories of its athletes. Through Manning's vision and the players' willingness to share their journeys, the series illuminates the dedication, resilience, and passion that drive women's basketball, setting the stage for its future growth and recognition.