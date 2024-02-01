Peyton Manning Calls Out Brother Eli's Forehead Jokes

In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Peyton Manning, the former NFL player and co-host of ESPN's ManningCast, voiced his discontent with his brother Eli Manning's ongoing forehead jokes. The two brothers, both revered in the world of American football, were discussing their roles as head coaches for the AFC and NFC teams at the Pro Bowl.

Eli Manning's Unbeaten Streak and Light-Hearted Banter

Eli, who led the NFC team to a victory in the flag football games, humorously suggested rewarding players who targeted Peyton's forehead during the dodgeball competition. This jesting remark was a continuation of the forehead-focused humor that has been a recurring theme on their show for the past three years.

Peyton Manning Calls for New Material

Peyton, however, expressed his frustration with this unchanging narrative, calling out Eli's lack of originality in his humor. He challenged his brother to develop new material beyond the forehead jokes that have become a staple on their show. In a light-hearted retaliation, Peyton even mentioned having Colts offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly as his 'bodyguards' during the dodgeball event.

Forehead Jokes to Continue in Season 4 of ManningCast

Despite Peyton's outspoken criticism, Eli seems unperturbed and shows no signs of retiring the forehead jokes anytime soon. As the brothers wrapped up Season 3 of their show, Peyton humorously requested the cessation of the forehead jokes in the upcoming Season 4. The 2024 Pro Bowl - a multi-faceted event composed of various competitions and a three-leg flag football game - is set to take place in Orlando, Florida.