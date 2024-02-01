Petty Family's 75-Year Legacy Honored in 2024 Daytona 500

In a remarkable tribute to the 75-year-long racing legacy of the Petty family in NASCAR, Carvana Racing has unveiled the 'Petty Blue' paint scheme for Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 Toyota. Slated for the 2024 Daytona 500, the scheme, inspired by Richard Petty's iconic 1964 Plymouth, adds another layer of significance to the upcoming event.

Homage to Petty's Legacy

The decision to honor the Petty family's rich history in NASCAR with this unique paint scheme comes as a sign of respect and admiration. Richard Petty, often dubbed 'The King', expressed his appreciation for the gesture. Sharing the Cup Series record of seven championships with Petty, Jimmie Johnson is all set to bring this heartfelt tribute to life on the racing track.

The Pettys: A NASCAR Dynasty

The Petty family's enduring impact on racing is undeniable. Their illustrious contributions over the past 75 years have shaped the face of NASCAR. The family legacy continues with Thad Moffitt, who is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, further cementing the Petty name in the annals of NASCAR history.

Carvana and Petty: A Tribute in Blue

The collaboration between Carvana and Jimmie Johnson brings this tribute to fruition. The new paint scheme for Johnson’s Toyota, complete with the 'Petty 75' logo, harks back to the days of Richard Petty's iconic Chrysler Plymouth car. As Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson expressed their pride and respect for the Petty family's enduring legacy, the Carvana Racing team prepares to showcase the car in action on February 18, 2024, in Daytona Beach, marking yet another milestone in NASCAR history.