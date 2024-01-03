en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Peterborough’s Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Peterborough’s Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply

Barry Fry, Peterborough’s director of football, has issued a stern warning that the club’s star striker, Jonson Clarke-Harris, will not be sold for a pittance. The 29-year-old Jamaican international, known as ‘the Posh,’ has been a significant asset for the club, with a remarkable scoring record that has attracted much attention. Clarke-Harris scored 26 goals last season to clinch the Golden Boot, and has already racked up 10 in 24 games this season. Despite being transfer-listed at the end of the previous season following the team’s failure to secure a promotion, his significant value extends beyond his goal-scoring prowess.

Clarke-Harris: A High-Value Player

Clarke-Harris, who had a potential move to Bristol Rovers for 800,000 pounds sterling fall through last September, continues to showcase his impressive form. His performances included multiple goals in September and a recent brace against Barnsley, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to Peterborough. Manager Darren Ferguson has lauded Clarke-Harris, acknowledging the likelihood of his departure while appreciating the team’s resolve to avoid losses.

Leadership Beyond Scoring

Fry emphasized that Clarke-Harris’s value to the team extends beyond his ability to find the back of the net. He singled out the striker’s leadership during a crucial FA Cup tie at Salford as a testament to his significant contribution to the team. Despite interest from Bristol Rovers waning after the dismissal of manager Joey Barton, Fleetwood Town remains keen on acquiring Clarke-Harris during the transfer window.

Ambitious Clubs on the Hunt

With Clarke-Harris poised to make a move during the January transfer window, ambitious League Two outfits Wrexham and Charlton are reportedly on the hunt for the prolific forward. Peterborough, despite being firmly involved in the chase for League One promotion, appears prepared to cash in on their star player, albeit not without ensuring they receive adequate compensation for his immense value.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Dakota State Wrestling Team Clinches Top 10 Finish at 2024 Southern Scuffle

By Salman Khan

Big Reds Dominate Knights in High School Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

By Salman Khan

South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener

By Salman Khan

Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket ...
heart comment 0
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead

By Salman Khan

Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification

By Salman Khan

Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles

By Salman Khan

Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater’s Influence in Her Success at Manchester City

By Salman Khan

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater's Influence in Her Success at Manchester City
Latest Headlines
World News
North Dakota State Wrestling Team Clinches Top 10 Finish at 2024 Southern Scuffle
16 seconds
North Dakota State Wrestling Team Clinches Top 10 Finish at 2024 Southern Scuffle
Big Reds Dominate Knights in High School Basketball Showdown
18 seconds
Big Reds Dominate Knights in High School Basketball Showdown
Former Jasa Chief Calls for Overhaul of J-Kom Following Scandals
36 seconds
Former Jasa Chief Calls for Overhaul of J-Kom Following Scandals
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
3 mins
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
4 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
4 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
4 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
4 mins
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app