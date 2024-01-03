Peterborough’s Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply

Barry Fry, Peterborough’s director of football, has issued a stern warning that the club’s star striker, Jonson Clarke-Harris, will not be sold for a pittance. The 29-year-old Jamaican international, known as ‘the Posh,’ has been a significant asset for the club, with a remarkable scoring record that has attracted much attention. Clarke-Harris scored 26 goals last season to clinch the Golden Boot, and has already racked up 10 in 24 games this season. Despite being transfer-listed at the end of the previous season following the team’s failure to secure a promotion, his significant value extends beyond his goal-scoring prowess.

Clarke-Harris: A High-Value Player

Clarke-Harris, who had a potential move to Bristol Rovers for 800,000 pounds sterling fall through last September, continues to showcase his impressive form. His performances included multiple goals in September and a recent brace against Barnsley, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to Peterborough. Manager Darren Ferguson has lauded Clarke-Harris, acknowledging the likelihood of his departure while appreciating the team’s resolve to avoid losses.

Leadership Beyond Scoring

Fry emphasized that Clarke-Harris’s value to the team extends beyond his ability to find the back of the net. He singled out the striker’s leadership during a crucial FA Cup tie at Salford as a testament to his significant contribution to the team. Despite interest from Bristol Rovers waning after the dismissal of manager Joey Barton, Fleetwood Town remains keen on acquiring Clarke-Harris during the transfer window.

Ambitious Clubs on the Hunt

With Clarke-Harris poised to make a move during the January transfer window, ambitious League Two outfits Wrexham and Charlton are reportedly on the hunt for the prolific forward. Peterborough, despite being firmly involved in the chase for League One promotion, appears prepared to cash in on their star player, albeit not without ensuring they receive adequate compensation for his immense value.