Peter Thiel Funds 'Enhanced Games' Promoting Performance-Enhancing Drugs in Sports

Imagine a sporting event where performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) aren't shunned but celebrated. This is the controversial premise behind the Enhanced Games, a venture that has just received a significant boost from Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of Palantir and known megadonor. His investment has sparked an online firestorm, reigniting debates about the ethics and implications of PEDs in sports.

Unconventional Approach to Sports

The Enhanced Games are not your average sporting event. Instead of banning PEDs, it openly promotes their use as a means to push the boundaries of human performance. This unconventional approach has elicited both enthusiasm and criticism from various internet communities, including cryptocurrency enthusiasts, bio-optimization advocates, and supporters of Elon Musk.

Revisiting the Steroid Era

The news has resurrected memories of the baseball steroid era, a time when players such as Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa, and Barry Bonds achieved record-breaking performances linked to steroid use. Many online commenters advocate for the revival of this era, dismissing concerns about the potential dangers of steroids. They argue that PEDs level the playing field, allowing athletes to perform at their peak and providing spectators with a more exciting experience.

Health Risks and Ethical Concerns

However, others are quick to point out the health risks associated with PEDs, citing cases of enlarged hearts and early deaths among athletes. The ethical implications of PEDs are also a point of contention. Critics argue that allowing PEDs in sports could lead to a slippery slope, where the pressure to perform could outweigh the consideration for athletes' health and wellbeing. Nevertheless, the Enhanced Games, led by Aron D'Souza and backed by notable investors such as Balaji Srinivasan and Christian Angermayer, are forging ahead, positioning themselves as the first sporting event to actively endorse performance enhancements.

As the boundaries between science and sports blur, the Enhanced Games could serve as a platform for exploring human genetic engineering. However, as the anticipation builds, so do the questions. Will the Enhanced Games herald a new era in sports, or will it serve as a cautionary tale of science gone too far? Only time will tell.