Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy

Peter Shilton, a name that resonates with football enthusiasts worldwide, and notably, England’s most-capped player, has been conferred with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year Honours. With a remarkable tally of 125 international appearances, Shilton’s contributions to football are noteworthy. However, it is his relentless battle against gambling harm that has earned him this significant recognition.

From Football to Fighting Gambling Harm

Now 74, Shilton has not only had an illustrious football career but also has successfully triumphed over a 45-year old personal battle against gambling addiction. His wife, Steph Shilton, an addiction counselor, has been instrumental in this victory. The couple has since been at the forefront, campaigning actively against gambling harm, making their mark as advocates for change.

Shared Achievement & A Call to Action

Upon receiving the honor, Shilton expressed his surprise and excitement, acknowledging the role of his wife in this journey. He emphasized that the recognition was a shared achievement, a testament to their joint endeavors in raising awareness about gambling addiction. However, he stressed the need for continued efforts in combating this societal issue and urged those grappling with gambling to seek help.

Legacy & Impact

Shilton’s illustrious career includes playing for clubs such as Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Derby County, and Plymouth Argyle, and participating in three World Cup finals. The announcement of his CBE has not only brought him personal accolades but has also spotlighted the issue of gambling harm. The news has been met with numerous congratulatory messages and has drawn attention to resources for those struggling with gambling addiction, such as the NHS addiction support website, the National Gambling Helpline operated by GamCare, and Gamblers Anonymous meetings.