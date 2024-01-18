Peter Butler, Former West Ham Midfielder, To Lead BFF Elite Academy

Former West Ham United midfielder, Peter Butler, has been appointed as the new lead for the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Elite Academy, marking a significant step in the future development of football in the country. Born in West Yorkshire, England in 1966, Butler's distinguished football career boasts over 500 appearances in English football and includes a stint with West Ham United where he made 78 appearances between 1992 and 1994.

Advertisment

A Rich Legacy of Coaching

Butler's coaching pedigree is as impressive as his playing career. He holds the UEFA Pro License and has an extensive coaching background spanning several countries. This includes managing clubs in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Notably, he led the Botswana national team to 86th in the FIFA rankings and most recently managed the Liberia national team. Beyond national teams, Butler also served as the technical director for Yangon United FC in Myanmar, where he established a successful academy.

Reigniting Bangladesh Football

Advertisment

Arriving in Dhaka to take charge of the BFF Elite Football Academy, Butler replaces former technical director Paul Smalley. His appointment by the Development Committee of BFF is set to provide modern and advanced training to the trainee footballers at the Kamalapur Stadium. His move to the BFF Elite Academy is driven by a desire for a new challenge and a firm belief in the potential of youth to shape the future of Bangladesh football.

Impacting The Future of Bangladesh Football

With his wealth of experience in both playing and coaching football, Butler aims to impart his knowledge and techniques to the young players and local coaches in Bangladesh. His leadership is expected to foster significant development in the sport, driving the country's football scene forward and helping Bangladesh make its mark on the international football landscape.