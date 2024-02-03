Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate Secure Spot in Number One Contender's Match on WWE SmackDown

In a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate proved their mettle by outwitting their opponents in a grueling four-way qualifying match. This victory has earned them a coveted spot in the upcoming number one contender's match, setting the stage for a riveting showdown in the next week's SmackDown.

Path to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The duo of Dunne and Bate will face off against a yet-to-be-decided team, the outcome of another four-way match scheduled for the following Monday's WWE Raw. This high-stakes match will determine who gets to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber event, set for Saturday, February 24th.

Logan Paul's Next Challenger

Adding to the anticipation of the February 9th SmackDown is the decision on the next United States Championship contender for Logan Paul. The responsibility of choosing Paul's opponent rests with SmackDown General Manager (GM) Nick Aldis. The chosen contender will likely face Paul in a thrilling match at the Elimination Chamber.

Teams for Raw Match Awaited

While the teams for the Raw four-way match haven't been announced yet, the build-up to the February 9th SmackDown is already palpable. With these significant matches on the horizon, WWE fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the outcomes and their implications on the future of the WWE universe.