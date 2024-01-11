en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Pete Carroll’s Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Pete Carroll’s Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale

News has emerged from Seattle that Pete Carroll, the former head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, has not retired from coaching but has been reassigned within the organization. The news surfaced during a dinner with former Seahawks players, including Richard Sherman, who revealed that Carroll still possesses the desire to coach.

Pete Carroll’s Undiminished Passion

On the television show “Undisputed,” Sherman shared his belief that Carroll is still interested in being a head coach in the NFL. He even went as far as to suggest the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential fit for Carroll. Carroll’s storied career has seen him achieve considerable success at USC, where he won titles and significantly elevated the program, factors that contribute to his enduring appeal as a coach.

Los Angeles Chargers: A Possible New Home?

Despite the Chargers currently exploring options for their coaching staff, they have not yet expressed an interest in interviewing Carroll. However, given Carroll’s extensive experience and proven track record, many believe it is only a matter of time before they consider him as a potential candidate.

Carroll’s Future with the Seahawks

Following the recent announcement of his reassignment, Carroll expressed his wish to continue in the role of head coach and shared his efforts to represent the best interests of the team during internal discussions. The announcement has sparked widespread speculation about Carroll’s future, not only within the Seahawks organization but also within the wider NFL community.

Richard Sherman’s Insight

Sherman, who has a deep understanding of Carroll’s coaching style and ambitions, firmly believes that Carroll’s coaching journey is far from over. He anticipates that Carroll will make a strong comeback in the NFL if he chooses to continue his coaching career.

In conclusion, while Carroll’s role within the Seahawks organization has changed, his passion for coaching remains undiminished. As the NFL community continues to speculate about his future, one thing is clear: Pete Carroll’s influence on the game is far from over.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
59 mins ago
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
In a move that could potentially reshape the landscape of the National Football League (NFL), Kelly Kleine Van Calligan, a key executive with the Denver Broncos, has been interviewed for the general manager position with the Las Vegas Raiders. This news, confirmed by NFL Network and various local news sources, has sent ripples across the
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
Green Bay Police Chief on Human Trafficking, Fan Behavior, and NFL Draft Preparations
3 hours ago
Green Bay Police Chief on Human Trafficking, Fan Behavior, and NFL Draft Preparations
Buffalo Bills Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: A Crucial NFL Showdown
3 hours ago
Buffalo Bills Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: A Crucial NFL Showdown
Zac Taylor's Tenure: A Testament to Bengals' Patience and Progress
2 hours ago
Zac Taylor's Tenure: A Testament to Bengals' Patience and Progress
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Ends 24-Year Tenure with Patriots
2 hours ago
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Ends 24-Year Tenure with Patriots
Browns' Cornerback Denzel Ward Questionable for Playoff Game Amid Injury Concerns
2 hours ago
Browns' Cornerback Denzel Ward Questionable for Playoff Game Amid Injury Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
2 mins
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
3 mins
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
5 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
5 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
5 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
6 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
6 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
6 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
8 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app