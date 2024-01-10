Pete Carroll Steps Down as Seahawks Head Coach, Moves into Advisory Role

The era of Pete Carroll, the long-serving, storied head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, comes to a close, heralding a new chapter for the team. After a 14-year tenure, Carroll, who guided the Seahawks to their maiden Super Bowl victory in 2013, is poised to transition into an advisory role within the organization from 2024. This shift comes on the heels of a disappointing season that culminated in the Seahawks missing out on the NFL playoffs.

Advertisment

Carroll’s Legacy

Seattle Chair Jody Allen released a statement acknowledging Carroll's significant contributions to the team's success and his pivotal role in fostering a championship culture. Carroll's legacy is studded with remarkable achievements, including the Super Bowl 48 victory, five NFC West titles, and 10 playoff victories, resulting in a formidable record of 137-69-1 as head coach.

End of an Era

Advertisment

Despite his success, Carroll's tenure with the Seahawks concluded on a note of unmet expectations, particularly marred by a gut-wrenching loss at Super Bowl 49 due to a last-second interception. This underperformance, coupled with a period of decline for the Seahawks under Carroll's leadership, led to the decision for a leadership change. As Carroll steps down, the team now embarks on a quest for a new head coach to shepherd them into the future.

Seahawks' Future Direction

Carroll's departure marks a significant shift for the team as they now set their sights on finding a suitable replacement to lead them forward. Despite the disappointing conclusion to his tenure, Carroll's immeasurable impact on the team and the player-friendly environment he fostered will be long remembered. As Carroll moves into his new advisory role, the focus now pivots to the future direction of the Seahawks and their pursuit of renewed success.