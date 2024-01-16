Pete Alonso's Pursuit of the 500 Home Run Milestone: A Feat Achieved by Only 28 Players

Baseball legend, Gary Sheffield, etched his name in the annals of the sport when he hit his 500th career home run while playing for the New York Mets in 2009. This remarkable feat, marking the final year of Sheffield's illustrious career, catapulted him into an elite club of only 28 players in the history of baseball. Today, speculation is rife about the potential for first baseman Pete Alonso, a current Mets player, to join this exclusive club.

Alonso's Remarkable Career and Future Prospects

With an already remarkable career, Alonso's track record suggests the possibility. A three-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and a two-time Home Run Derby champion at the All-Star Game, Alonso has showcased his prowess since he first swung his bat in the big leagues. In his five seasons, Alonso has hit 192 home runs which, if he maintains his 162-game average of 45 home runs per season, projects that he could surpass the coveted 500 home runs by 2030.

However, the road to 500 is fraught with uncertainties. Alonso's free agency after 2024, his ability to maintain the necessary pace, and the influence of future ballparks on his performance add to the suspense. Yet, his durability and position play in his favor, making his pursuit of the 500 home run milestone an intriguing narrative to follow.

Alonso's Contract with the Mets

Pete Alonso is currently set to play the season with the Mets under a $20.5 million contract. This agreement, reached to avoid arbitration, begs the question of Alonso's future with the team. The fact that he hired Scott Boras as his agent adds another layer of intrigue. While a trade is possible, it's likely the Mets will gauge Alonso's interest in re-signing before considering such a move.

As fans and pundits alike watch Alonso's every move, the anticipation of whether he will join the ranks of the 28 greats who have achieved the 500 home run milestone continues to build. Only time will tell if Alonso will earn his place among baseball's elite.