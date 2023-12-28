en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Peruvian Shamans’ 2024 Predictions: Political Challenges, War, and Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
Peruvian Shamans’ 2024 Predictions: Political Challenges, War, and Football

Peru’s shamans, revered as seers and spiritual guides in their society, have conducted their annual predictions ritual for the year 2024. Using traditional methods and practices, they have foreseen various global and regional events that capture the essence of both indigenous beliefs and contemporary concerns.

Forecasting Argentina’s Political Climate

In the political realm, the shamans predict a challenging path ahead for Argentina’s newly elected President, Javier Milei. This prediction, made during the ritual held on a sacred hill in Lima, reflects the anticipated trials and tribulations that the leader might face in his presidential tenure. The accuracy of this foresight, like all others, relies heavily on belief and interpretation.

Gaza’s Ongoing Conflict

The shamans also foresee the continuation of the war in Gaza, indicating that the region’s conflict will not abate significantly in the near future. Despite this grim prediction, they have also offered prayers for peace, reflecting a hopeful undercurrent despite the forecasted turmoil.

2024 Copa America Final

In the world of sports, a potential highlight has been predicted: the 2024 Copa America final between Uruguay and Argentina. This anticipated football matchup between the neighboring countries promises to be a thrilling event, stirring excitement among football enthusiasts worldwide.

The shamans’ predictions are a unique blend of cultural practices and contemporary issues, providing a fascinating insight into how traditional beliefs intertwine with modern-day concerns. It’s important to note that these predictions do not represent empirical forecasts but are a reflection of the shamans’ role as seers in Peruvian society. The annual ritual not only captures public interest but also underlines the enduring relevance of indigenous beliefs in shaping perceptions about the future.

0
Local News South America Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

December 27, 2023: A Day in Barbados' News Landscape

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lily Day: The 17-Year-Old Powerlifting Champion Inspiring a Generation

By Salman Khan

Noida Police Issue Warning for New Year's Eve Celebrations: Strict Action for Violations

By Saboor Bayat

Jersey Volunteers Bring Christmas Cheer to Hospital Patients with Special Care Packages

By Olalekan Adigun

A Day of Mixed Emotions in Samoa: Life, Loss, and Land Disputes ...
@Local News · 4 hours
A Day of Mixed Emotions in Samoa: Life, Loss, and Land Disputes ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Water Service Interruption: DOWASCO Apologizes and Urges Residents to Stay Updated

By Safak Costu

Unexpected Water Service Interruption: DOWASCO Apologizes and Urges Residents to Stay Updated
Christmas Day Carjacking in Queensland: A Family’s Ordeal Sparks Community Concern

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Carjacking in Queensland: A Family's Ordeal Sparks Community Concern
A Glimpse into Malta’s Headlines: Skills Card Delay, Tragic Accident, and More

By Mazhar Abbas

A Glimpse into Malta's Headlines: Skills Card Delay, Tragic Accident, and More
Red Sea Conflict: Australian Consumers Brace for Ripple Effects

By Geeta Pillai

Red Sea Conflict: Australian Consumers Brace for Ripple Effects
Latest Headlines
World News
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
31 seconds
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
3 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
5 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
5 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
7 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
10 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
10 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
12 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
13 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app