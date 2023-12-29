en English
Australia

Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
The Parnham brothers – Brad, Steven, and Chris are all set to race in the upcoming TABtouch Perth Cup, a premier event in the sporting calendar of the city of Perth. Known for its competitive spirit and being a significant event for a well-known racing family, the Perth Cup marks the real beginning of festive celebrations for the locals. However, the forthcoming event has gained additional attention for a major development in the racing community.

Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles

In a noteworthy move that underscores the event’s prominence, the prize money for the TABtouch Perth Cup is set to double in 2024, hitting the impressive mark of $1 million. This increase is anticipated to ignite interest and amplify participation in the race, enriching the competitive spirit that the event is known for.

Impact of Increased Prize Money

The substantial increase in prize money is expected to attract a larger pool of competitive participants, resulting in a more thrilling race. The prospect of a higher reward will not only encourage existing competitors but also inspire new talent to participate, potentially raising the standard of competition. Moreover, this could also stimulate economic activity in the area, as larger crowds are likely to gather to witness the much-anticipated event.

Beyond the Race: Join the Conversation

The article also mentions subscription services for a local publication, The West Australian's Everyday Digital package. This service offers digital access to various content including the WA true crime series, sports, business news, and subscriber-exclusive competitions. By subscribing, readers can receive breaking news directly, have chances to win prizes, get discounts on entertainment, and enjoy exclusive member perks. The West Australian invites readers to subscribe and join the conversation on this and many other stories.

Australia Business Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

