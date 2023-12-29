Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage

The Parnham brothers – Brad, Steven, and Chris are all set to race in the upcoming TABtouch Perth Cup, a premier event in the sporting calendar of the city of Perth. Known for its competitive spirit and being a significant event for a well-known racing family, the Perth Cup marks the real beginning of festive celebrations for the locals. However, the forthcoming event has gained additional attention for a major development in the racing community.

Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles

In a noteworthy move that underscores the event’s prominence, the prize money for the TABtouch Perth Cup is set to double in 2024, hitting the impressive mark of $1 million. This increase is anticipated to ignite interest and amplify participation in the race, enriching the competitive spirit that the event is known for.

Impact of Increased Prize Money

The substantial increase in prize money is expected to attract a larger pool of competitive participants, resulting in a more thrilling race. The prospect of a higher reward will not only encourage existing competitors but also inspire new talent to participate, potentially raising the standard of competition. Moreover, this could also stimulate economic activity in the area, as larger crowds are likely to gather to witness the much-anticipated event.

Beyond the Race: Join the Conversation

