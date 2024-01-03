Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague ‘THE FINALS’ Video Game

Video game enthusiasts engaged in ‘THE FINALS’ are grappling with enduring matchmaking issues, particularly in tournament modes encompassing ranked games. At the heart of the issue is the frequent placement of players on incomplete or even vacant teams. A further complication arises when players opt to leave these imbalanced matches – they are met with penalties, including suspensions.

Chronic Issues since Open Playtest

The matchmaking problem has been a constant companion since the game’s open playtest in October 2023. Despite a concerted effort by developer Embark Studios to address various glitches, this particular issue remains unresolved. The player community hasn’t remained silent, voicing their angst on platforms like Reddit, and suggesting potential solutions.

Players Demand Solutions

Among the proposed solutions, one is to allow players to exit without penalty after a certain period following a teammate’s departure. Another suggestion is to implement team checks and match cancellations, akin to practices in other games like Overwatch 2 and VALORANT. However, the matchmaking issues have only intensified since a patch in December 2023 that was intended to enhance matchmaking. Ironically, it introduced new bugs and exacerbated the situation.

Developer’s Commitment to Improvement

Embark Studios, however, indicates a steadfast commitment to enhancing the gaming experience beyond merely introducing new content. This suggests that a resolution to the matchmaking problem, along with addressing game balance, is likely a current priority.