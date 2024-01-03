en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague ‘THE FINALS’ Video Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague ‘THE FINALS’ Video Game

Video game enthusiasts engaged in ‘THE FINALS’ are grappling with enduring matchmaking issues, particularly in tournament modes encompassing ranked games. At the heart of the issue is the frequent placement of players on incomplete or even vacant teams. A further complication arises when players opt to leave these imbalanced matches – they are met with penalties, including suspensions.

Chronic Issues since Open Playtest

The matchmaking problem has been a constant companion since the game’s open playtest in October 2023. Despite a concerted effort by developer Embark Studios to address various glitches, this particular issue remains unresolved. The player community hasn’t remained silent, voicing their angst on platforms like Reddit, and suggesting potential solutions.

Players Demand Solutions

Among the proposed solutions, one is to allow players to exit without penalty after a certain period following a teammate’s departure. Another suggestion is to implement team checks and match cancellations, akin to practices in other games like Overwatch 2 and VALORANT. However, the matchmaking issues have only intensified since a patch in December 2023 that was intended to enhance matchmaking. Ironically, it introduced new bugs and exacerbated the situation.

Developer’s Commitment to Improvement

Embark Studios, however, indicates a steadfast commitment to enhancing the gaming experience beyond merely introducing new content. This suggests that a resolution to the matchmaking problem, along with addressing game balance, is likely a current priority.

0
Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mintrocket's 'Dave the Diver' Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months

By Salman Khan

Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown

By Salman Khan

Dave the Diver: A Small-Scale Game Making Big Waves

By Salman Khan

Dave the Diver Dives to New Heights with 3 Million Sales

By Salman Khan

TikTok Creator Crafts The Worst Video Game Ever: A Test of Patience ...
@Gaming · 18 mins
TikTok Creator Crafts The Worst Video Game Ever: A Test of Patience ...
heart comment 0
Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Achieves Near-Invulnerability with AC of 31

By Salman Khan

Baldur's Gate 3 Player Achieves Near-Invulnerability with AC of 31
Fortnite Glitch Turns Cel-Shaded Skins into HD Versions: Players Call for Official Feature

By Salman Khan

Fortnite Glitch Turns Cel-Shaded Skins into HD Versions: Players Call for Official Feature
Revamped Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Sees Player Numbers Skyrocket

By Salman Khan

Revamped Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Sees Player Numbers Skyrocket
Fortnite Chapter 5: Building vs. Zero-Build Mode and the ‘Edit Assist’ Controversy

By Salman Khan

Fortnite Chapter 5: Building vs. Zero-Build Mode and the 'Edit Assist' Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
17 seconds
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
42 seconds
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
57 seconds
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
1 min
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
2 mins
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
2 mins
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
2 mins
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
3 mins
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
3 mins
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app