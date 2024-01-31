Perry Jones: From Glen Allen to William & Mary Football's New Running Backs Coach

In a significant development for collegiate football, Perry Jones, the well-regarded head coach at Glen Allen High School in Virginia and a former all-conference running back at the University of Virginia (UVA), is set to begin a new chapter in his career. Jones has been appointed as the running backs coach for William & Mary Football, marking the commencement of his college coaching career.
Impressive Coaching Pedigree
Bringing on board an impressive four years of head coaching experience at Glen Allen High School, Jones is no stranger to steering a team towards success. His leadership saw the school's team clinch an 8-3 record and earn a coveted spot in the Region 6A Playoffs. This achievement stands testament to Jones's tactical prowess and his ability to motivate and bring out the best in his players.
A Stellar Collegiate Career
Jones's appointment isn't just notable for his coaching abilities. His collegiate career was marked with significant laurels. He was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, and he ranked ninth in all-purpose yards and 17th in rushing yards at UVA. As an all-conference running back, Jones has demonstrated his proficiency on the field, a factor that will undoubtedly enrich his new role at William & Mary.
High Praise from Mike London
Mike London, the head coach of William & Mary, has expressed his confidence in Jones's appointment. He lauded Jones's talents and leadership qualities, particularly highlighting his time as a captain and All-ACC performer under London's coaching at UVA. This endorsement underlines the respect Jones commands in the football fraternity.
Looking Ahead With Excitement
For Jones, the move to William & Mary is an exciting new phase in his coaching journey, which began at Charlottesville High School and later led to his positions as defensive coordinator and head coach at Glen Allen. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and has been recognized for his community leadership. A family man, Jones is married with two daughters, Ava and Priya. His journey thus far has prepared him well for his new role, and the football world will be eagerly watching the impact he makes at William & Mary.