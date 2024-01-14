Pepperdine Triumphs Over San Diego in a Thrilling Basketball Game

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, the Pepperdine Waves emerged victorious over the San Diego Toreros in a competitive basketball game. Pepperdine, facing San Diego on their home turf, achieved a well-earned victory with a final score of 83 to 77.

First Half: A Tight Competition

The game kicked off with both teams showcasing impressive performances. The first half saw San Diego taking a significant lead with a score of 48 to Pepperdine’s 35. Despite being behind, Pepperdine maintained a steady pace and showcased their determination to not go down without a fight.

Second Half: A Remarkable Comeback

Pepperdine made a stunning comeback in the second half, outscoring San Diego by 19 points, with a score of 48 to 29. This remarkable turnaround was a testament to the team’s resilience and strategic playmaking, which ultimately secured their victory.

Notable Performances

Both teams had impressive statistics throughout the game. Pepperdine had a field goal percentage of 43.1% and a free throw percentage of 72.2%. In contrast, San Diego had a higher field goal percentage at 56.6% but a slightly lower free throw percentage of 69.2%. Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette stood out, making 5 out of 10 three-point attempts, contributing significantly to the team’s score. San Diego’s Hayes and Patton also made a notable impact, each making 3 out of 4 three-point attempts.

In terms of defense, Pepperdine’s Boubacar Coulibaly stood out with 3 steals. On San Diego’s side, McKinney made his presence felt with 3 steals and 6 turnovers. The game was relatively clean, with few turnovers and technical fouls, highlighting the disciplined play from both teams.

In the end, it was Pepperdine who emerged victorious, demonstrating their capacity to adapt and overcome. Their victory signified not only their prowess on the court but also their ability to perform under pressure, making for a memorable basketball game.