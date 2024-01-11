en English
Sports

Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men’s Basketball Game Against Pacific

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific

In a critical West Coast Conference (WCC) men’s basketball matchup, Pepperdine University is poised to host the University of the Pacific this Thursday. With both teams experiencing a rocky start to their WCC journey, showcasing identical 0-2 records, the contest promises a fierce battle for victory. Despite Pepperdine entering the game as the bookmakers’ favorite, the recent history of encounters suggests a rather unpredictable encounter.

Teams’ Performance Overview

Playing on their home court, the Pepperdine Waves are set as the favorites, with a season record of 7-10 and a home court advantage of 7-3. They are currently seventh in the WCC, averaging 71.4 points per game and shooting 44.6% from the field. However, their journey has been far from smooth, suffering defeats at the hands of Gonzaga and Santa Clara in their opening WCC games.

On the other side, the Pacific Tigers, with a season record of 6-11, have been struggling offensively, netting only 66.2 points per game on 42.2% field goal shooting. The Tigers have also been battling defensive issues, yielding over 75 points against per game. They have suffered two consecutive WCC losses—an overtime defeat to San Francisco and a road loss to Portland.

Key Players to Watch

Despite their challenging start, Pepperdine boasts a shining beacon in the form of junior college transfer Michael Ajayi. Ajayi has made a significant impact nationally, securing 10 double-doubles so far this season. His performance could prove crucial in tipping the balance in Pepperdine’s favor.

For Pacific, however, the scoring burden has largely been carried by two players who’ve been averaging double figures. Their ability to perform under pressure will be a decisive factor in Pacific’s quest to upset the odds.

Betting Odds and Recent History

The betting odds provided by SI Sportsbook heavily favor Pepperdine with a Money Line of -1000 and a Spread of -12.5. However, history tells a different story. In their previous season, Pacific emerged victorious in all three encounters against Pepperdine, raising interesting questions about the forthcoming matchup.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and streamed on fuboTV. As the Waves and Tigers prepare for battle, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a thrilling WCC men’s basketball contest.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

