Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes

The Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week poll is once again open to the public. Inviting sports enthusiasts to vote for their favorite local athletes until Saturday at 11 a.m., the winners will be determined by the diligent PNJ sports staff. The prize for these local heroes? A unique PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt that stands as a testament to their athletic prowess.

Nominations and Selections

Nominations are accepted via email or phone, ensuring fans have the opportunity to highlight their favorite performers. In the absence of public submissions, the selection falls to the knowledgeable PNJ staff, who base their decisions on the week’s outstanding athletic performances.

Spotlight on Exceptional Performances

Standouts in boys’ basketball include Lucas Williams, who spearheaded Tate’s winning streak, scoring heavily in two consecutive games. In girls’ basketball, Chamiah Francis made her presence felt, playing a pivotal role in her team’s victories.

In the world of soccer, Anthony Lipnicky‘s strategic goal and defensive maneuvers were instrumental for Booker T.’s boys’ team. Concurrently, Zoey Mattes secured a resounding shutout win for Pace in girls’ soccer.

Shannon Bryan lifted her way to victory, clinching the Pound for Pound title at the Navarre Girls Weightlifting Invitational. Notable mentions in wrestling include Coby Shields and Madeline McCray, who both triumphed in their respective weight classes at different events.

Previous Winner

Last week’s winner, Michael Mancuso from the Gulf Breeze boys wrestling team, secured 53.03 percent of the total vote. His impressive performance helped his team clinch second place at the Ryan Blackwell Invitational and contributed to Gulf Breeze’s second consecutive District 1-2A dual title. With a stellar 34-4 record this season, Mancuso eyes the state championship, a testament to his unwavering ambition and dedication to his sport.