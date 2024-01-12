Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh’s ‘Jock Tax’ Unconstitutional

In a landmark verdict, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled the ‘jock tax’ imposed by the City of Pittsburgh on nonresident athletes and performers as unconstitutional. The tax, which levied a 3% facilities usage fee on these individuals when they used the city’s publicly-funded stadiums and arenas, was found to be discriminatory as it imposed different tax burdens on residents and nonresidents.

Unfair Burden on Nonresidents

The ‘jock tax’ required nonresident athletes and performers to shell out 3% of their income earned at specific venues in Pittsburgh. In contrast, city residents earning income at these venues were only required to pay a 1% earned income tax. This glaring discrepancy led to the case being brought to court by two NHL players, a MLB player, and the players unions for NFL, NHL, and MLB.

Verdict in Favor of Plaintiffs

The Commonwealth Court panel upheld the lower court’s decision, with a 6-1 verdict in favor of the plaintiffs, supporting the argument that the tax discriminates against nonresidents. The court rejected the city’s argument that residents effectively paid a comparable tax through a separate 2% school district tax, deeming it insufficient justification for the discriminatory tax.

Implications of the Ruling

The ruling could potentially lead to Pittsburgh having to refund taxes to between 600 and 700 athletes, the total amount of which is yet to be determined. The ‘jock tax’ has been a significant revenue source for the city, generating approximately $5 million annually between 2015 and 2019. The court’s decision has set a precedent, finding that the tax violates the Pennsylvania Constitution’s Uniformity Clause because it taxes residents and nonresidents differently.