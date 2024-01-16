Penn State's Athletic Department Joins Elite $200 Million Club

Penn State's athletic department has climbed into an elite financial echelon, joining university athletic departments that have generated over $200 million in revenue. Based on the 2023 financial report, Penn State has set a record by pulling in $202.2 million in athletics revenue, while matching it with an equal amount of spending. This achievement situates Penn State alongside other top-tier programs such as Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia.

Financial Milestone Amid a Successful Season

The financial year in question spanned from July 2022 to June 2023, encapsulating the Nittany Lions' impressive 11-2 football season and their triumphant Rose Bowl victory. This period also marked the dawn of Athletic Director Patrick Kraft's tenure, who has vowed to ramp up athletic spending across the board.

Increased Spending on Sports

Notably, the report showcased a 17.6% increase in spending on women's sports, a 13% hike on men's sports, and an 8.9% rise in football operations expenditure. Despite the significant uptick in spending, Penn State Athletics reported a surplus of $126,352, albeit a decrease from the previous year's $10.7 million surplus.

Salaries and Investments

Salaries for coaches and support staff witnessed substantial hikes, with the football coaching pool alone soaring to $17.9 million. Penn State also heavily invested in recruiting efforts, with the football recruiting budget nearly doubling. The sale of beer at Beaver Stadium and increased revenue from parking, programs, confections, and novelty items contributed to the financial growth. Media rights revenue was reported at $40.1 million, with football accounting for $34.1 million of that. Contributions to athletics saw a marginal increase, but contributions to the football program dipped by almost $2 million.