Penguins Confirm Goaltender Tristan Jarry to Start against Jets

The Pittsburgh Penguins have confirmed that their goaltender, Tristan Jarry, will be stepping onto the ice as the starting player in the upcoming home game against the Winnipeg Jets. Coach Mike Sullivan shared the news following an optional morning skate, highlighting Jarry's impressive track record for the season.

A Look at Jarry's Performance

Jarry's performance this season boasts a record of 13-14-4, with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He has managed to secure five shutouts, a testament to his formidable presence on the rink. Historically, Jarry has displayed a strong performance against the Jets, with a perfect 4-0-0 record, a 1.22 goals-against average, a .959 save percentage, and one shutout in four games.

Updates on Smith, Ludvig, and Puljujarvi

Further news from the Penguins' camp reveals that forward Reilly Smith and defenseman John Ludvig have also been declared available for Tuesday's lineup. Smith, who has been absent for six games due to a suspected left arm injury, has scored 20 points in 40 games this season. Ludvig, who is on long-term injured reserve, is less likely to play, as he was one of the last to leave the ice, indicating he may not dress for the game.

Jesse Puljujarvi is poised to make his debut with the Penguins, having practiced on the third line. The optional skate participant list also included Coach Sullivan, who is approaching his 800th career game as a head coach, and forward Jake Guentzel, who is nearing his 500th career game.

Anticipation for the Game

The match against the Winnipeg Jets comes after the Penguins' bye week and All-Star break. The team is currently in a challenging race for a playoff position. The Jets, a formidable team in the Western Conference, are expected to reintroduce injured forward Mark Scheifele and Sean Monahan into their lineup. Both teams are keen on improving their performances, with key players like Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin holding notable milestones and point streaks.