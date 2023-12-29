en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Pelicans Struggle with Close Games As they Prepare to Face the Jazz

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:34 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:10 am EST
Pelicans Struggle with Close Games As they Prepare to Face the Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans are grappling with an unnerving trend of losing close games this season, adding more tension to their already strained performance. Their latest defeat – a 116-115 overtime loss against the Memphis Grizzlies – marks their sixth loss in games decided by three or fewer points, setting their season record to an unimpressive 0-6 in such contests.

Unraveling the Pelicans’ Struggles

Notorious for their inability to hold onto double-digit leads, the Pelicans have faced severe criticism for surrendering a 24-point lead in one of their recent games. Coach Willie Green, in an attempt to diagnose the team’s persistent issues, pointed out free throws, execution, and turnovers as critical areas requiring immediate attention and improvement.

Upcoming Challenge: The Utah Jazz

Adding to their mounting concerns is their imminent face-off with the Utah Jazz. Already having secured two narrow victories over the Pelicans this season, the Jazz arrive in New Orleans on a winning streak, boasting three consecutive victories on their five-game road trip. Their newfound momentum is largely attributable to the return of Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker from injuries.

(Read Also: Young Goalkeeper David Martin Targets Spot in Bermuda’s International Football Team)

Jazz’s Offensive Success

The Jazz’s recent triumphs have also been fueled by an impressive display of unselfish basketball, as emphasized by Forward Lauri Markkanen. With their guard Jordan Clarkson making notable contributions after bouncing back from a thigh injury, the Jazz are poised to continue their strong performance as they gear up to face the struggling Pelicans once again.

(Read Also: Julián Quiñones’ Spectacular Goal Leads Club América to Victory over FC Barcelona)

A Glimmer of Hope for the Pelicans

Despite their recent poor performances, the Pelicans managed to break the Jazz’s three-game win streak with a 112-105 victory. Key players like CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson turned the tide in favor of the Pelicans, with Ingram scoring a crucial 26 points, including a critical 3-pointer. This victory may signify a turning point for the Pelicans, offering a glimmer of hope amidst their ongoing struggles.

Read More 

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham

By Salman Khan

CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023

By Salman Khan

Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship

By Salman Khan

NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics

By Salman Khan

Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wres ...
@India · 25 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wres ...
heart comment 0
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy

By Salman Khan

From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter

By Salman Khan

Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
Telugu Yoddhas’ Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown

By Salman Khan

Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year’s Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors

By Salman Khan

Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
1 min
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
2 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
4 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
5 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
7 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
8 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
9 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
15 mins
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
15 mins
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app