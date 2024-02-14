Pele: The New Zealand-Born Samoan Ready to Shine as Hull FC's Number 10

Meet Pele, Hull FC's New Number 10: The Samoan Ready to Make His Mark

Advertisment

New Zealand-born Samoan Pele, named after the legendary football player, has joined Hull FC as their new number 10. Despite not having a background in football, Pele is eager to bring his own brilliance to rugby league and live up to his famous namesake's legacy.

A New Chapter for Pele

Born with the surname Franklin, Pele adopted his grandfather's first name as his last name to create his own legacy. His move to Hull FC signifies a fresh start in his life and career, as he aims to contribute to the team's success and make a positive impact both on and off the field.

Advertisment

Gearing Up for the Hull Derby

Pele, along with other new signings, is preparing for his first Hull derby clash with Hull KR. He expresses his excitement about the fiery atmosphere and is eager to drive Hull FC's new pack forward. The strong bond within the squad and the importance of camaraderie have not gone unnoticed by Pele, who stresses the significance of preparation for the upcoming season.

Tony Smith's Support and Local Rivalry

Advertisment

Head coach Tony Smith is backing Pele to become a formidable force in the Super League competition. Although Pele anticipates a challenging game against Tony Smith's team, he is excited about the local rivalry with Hull KR and is ready to take on the challenge.

With Pele's arrival, Hull FC aims to elevate their game as they launch their bid in the Super League competition. Despite the warm welcome from the team, Pele understands the immense task ahead. He may not be a football fan like his famous namesake, but he's determined to make his mark in rugby league and create a legacy of his own.

Keywords: Pele, Hull FC, Rugby League, New Zealand-born Samoan, Super League competition

Originally published on 2024-02-14