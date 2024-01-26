Pegasus World Cup's Allure and the Announcement of New California Crown Horse Race

As the world of horse racing focuses its gaze on the Gulfstream Park, the Pegasus World Cup emerges as a unique spectacle. Known for its celebrity appeal, luxurious atmosphere, and post-race concerts, it draws a wide range of audience, from racing enthusiasts to A-listers. The brainchild of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, the event has successfully drawn attention to the sport, rivaling the likes of the Triple Crown series and Breeders' Cup.

Upcoming Races: A Blend of Competition and Glamour

The upcoming races promise to offer a thrilling experience with a $3 million Invitational on dirt, a $1 million turf race, and a $500,000 filly and mare turf race. The two top contenders for the Pegasus World Cup, National Treasure and First Mission, have been the talk of the town. Trained by Bob Baffert and Brad Cox respectively, these horses have been primed to perform at their best, creating a buzz among racing enthusiasts. The race will also feature other graded stakes and ten full fields of a dozen starters, with NBC broadcasting the event.

Announcement of The California Crown

Adding excitement to the mix, Belinda Stronach, CEO of 1/ST, announced the launch of the California Crown. Designed to replicate the Pegasus World Cup's success, this new Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds is set to debut at Santa Anita on September 28. The California Crown brings a blend of horse racing with music, fashion, and Hollywood glamour, in partnership with h.wood group. Although the purse size for the race is still to be announced, the race will cover 1 1/8 miles, targeting horses from the Triple Crown trail and the summer's Travers race.

A Step Towards a New Racing Ecosystem

With the introduction of the California Crown, Stronach aims to establish Santa Anita as a key venue in North America's racing ecosystem. The event promises to offer an experience akin to the Pegasus World Cup, fueling anticipation among fans and competitors alike. As the horses gear up for the race, the world waits to witness the birth of a new chapter in the history of horse racing.