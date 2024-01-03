en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates

Emerging from the shadows of injury, Barcelona’s midfield maestro, Pedri, is bracing for a comeback, with optimism lighting his path. His time on the pitch has been curtailed this season, owing to injury struggles. However, the young talent is determined not to let this setback define his career.

Reflecting on a Packed Debut Season

In a recent conversation with Ibai Llanos on Twitch, Pedri reflected on his debut season, a time that saw him play an impressive 73 games. The midfielder suggested that this rigorous schedule might have contributed to his physical ailments. While it’s common to think that initial injuries can lead to recurring problems, Pedri is challenging this notion with a proactive approach to his wellbeing.

Revamping Physical and Mental Fitness

For Pedri, recovery is not just about the physical, but also the mental. He’s been actively working on both fronts, aiming to prevent further injuries. His new regimen includes a significant diet change and a surprising addition – pilates, a recommendation from the legendary Puyi.

Pilates – A Game Changer

Pedri also seized the opportunity to debunk a common misconception about pilates, stressing that it’s not just for women. He emphasized that pilates is a beneficial practice for all, one that he believes is aiding his recovery and strengthening his game.

While Pedri’s optimism is commendable, Barcelona is battling its own injury woes. Midfielder Marcos Alonso’s surgery in France and the uncertain status of players like Gavi and Inigo Martinez for the Spanish Super Cup pose significant challenges for coach Xavi Hernandez. Yet, the winter break may provide the much-needed respite for the team, replenishing their energy for the upcoming fixtures.

0
Health Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

By Sakchi Khandelwal

DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates

By Justice Nwafor

Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look

By BNN Correspondents

Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSUL ...
@Health · 31 seconds
Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSUL ...
heart comment 0
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper
DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information

By Salman Akhtar

DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Senator John Fetterman’s Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications
9 seconds
Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications
New Pickleball Facility to Open Near OWA Theater
9 seconds
New Pickleball Facility to Open Near OWA Theater
DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates
10 seconds
DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates
Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure
20 seconds
Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
21 seconds
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
25 seconds
DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
31 seconds
Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
Trump's Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency
42 seconds
Trump's Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency
Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales
48 seconds
Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app