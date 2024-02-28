Pebble Creek Ski Patrol Marks 60 Years with First Aid Building Expansion

Pebble Creek Ski Area and its Ski Patrol are celebrating significant milestones: the ski area's 75th anniversary and the patrol's 60th year within the National Ski Patrol System. This dual celebration coincides with the completion of a vital three-year project, expanding the first aid building to better serve the growing number of visitors, including those with disabilities. The expansion includes additional patient beds, a larger meeting area, and an ADA-compliant restroom, highlighting the patrol's commitment to accessibility and community service.

Enhancing Accessibility and Capacity

The recent expansion of the first aid building at Pebble Creek Ski Area is not just a physical enlargement but a significant step towards inclusivity and enhanced service capability. The addition of an ADA-compliant restroom accessible directly from the parking lot and the expansion of the patient care and meeting areas reflect the ski patrol's responsiveness to the needs of all visitors. This move is especially pertinent as the area continues to attract a diverse group of guests, including individuals with disabilities.

Community and Volunteer Support

The Pebble Creek Ski Patrol, primarily composed of volunteers, has seen its numbers swell from 35 in 1990 to over 80 today. These volunteers undergo rigorous training in first aid, winter and avalanche rescue, among other skills, underscoring their dedication to the safety and well-being of ski area visitors. Beyond their ski patrol duties, these volunteers contribute to community safety through participation in various local events and by providing vital avalanche information to backcountry adventurers. The recent building expansion, funded by generous community donations, showcases the strong bond between the ski patrol and the community it serves.

A Look to the Future

The completion of the first aid building expansion at Pebble Creek Ski Area represents more than just an infrastructure upgrade; it symbolizes the ongoing evolution of the ski patrol and its role within the community. As the patrol and ski area look to the future, this project underscores their commitment to safety, inclusivity, and the fostering of a supportive community spirit. The recent awards ceremony, honoring the contributions of donors, serves as a reminder of the collective effort required to achieve such milestones and the shared vision of a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors.

The expansion of the first aid building at Pebble Creek Ski Area is more than a testament to the ski patrol's dedication—it is a beacon of community support and volunteer spirit. As the patrol embarks on the next 60 years, the enhanced facility stands ready to meet the needs of all visitors, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for generations to come.