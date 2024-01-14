Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content

In a significant move, Peacock Premium has amplified its sports streaming portfolio, offering a vast array of soccer content to its subscribers. This expansion aims to solidify the platform’s reputation as a premier destination for soccer enthusiasts seeking comprehensive coverage of their favorite sport.

Exclusive Premier League Access

Subscribers now have exclusive access to 175 Premier League matches each season, a treat not available on any other platform. This includes key games like the highly anticipated match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. With both teams vying for a top-four finish, and Tottenham holding a one-point lead over United, this is a match that fans can’t afford to miss.

Comprehensive Soccer Coverage

But it’s not just the Premier League that Peacock Premium covers. It offers access to 84 sports channels, including Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, every MLS game, and Leagues Cup. It also provides the Premier League TV channel, which offers a variety of related content like reviews, previews, interviews, daily news, and classic match replays.

Another exciting match that subscribers can watch live is the clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United. With Manchester City missing its key striker Erling Haaland, and Newcastle United aiming to ascend in the top-5 of the Premier League standings, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Catering to a Diverse Audience

In a bid to cater to a diverse audience, Peacock Premium has also included full coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Spanish. This ensures that Spanish-speaking audiences can fully enjoy the global football event, further expanding the reach of the platform.

Last but not least, Peacock Premium is offering a limited-time offer for Xfinity Customers, where they can get Peacock Premium for up to $2.99/mo. for 12 months, making it even more accessible for fans.