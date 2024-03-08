PDSTRN Hails Taribo West as Ultimate Eagle, Discusses NFL Love and Nigerian Sports

Bennett Obeya, famously known as PDSTRN in the Nigerian music scene, recently shed light on his passion for sports, especially his admiration for former Super Eagles star Taribo West, and his unwavering love for NFL, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite his successful music career, PDSTRN reminisced about his sports-playing days, revealing his father's hopes for him to pursue a career in sports, and shared his candid thoughts on the state of sports in Nigeria.

PDSTRN's journey into the world of sports was almost predestined, influenced by his father, a former boxer, who encouraged him to engage in sports alongside his academic pursuits. Despite dabbling in basketball and soccer during his school years, PDSTRN never saw himself pursuing a professional career in sports, choosing instead to focus on music. However, his love for watching sports, particularly American football, remains undiminished, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs earning his admiration for his exceptional skills on the field.

Admiration for Taribo West

In a surprising revelation, PDSTRN expressed his deep admiration for Taribo West, hailing him as his all-time favorite player in the Nigerian Super Eagles. According to PDSTRN, West's prowess as a defender remains unmatched, making him an unplayable force on the pitch.

This preference for a defender over more popular choices like Daniel Amokachi or Jay-Jay Okocha highlights PDSTRN's unique perspective on the game and appreciation for the roles that often go unnoticed by many fans.

Reflections on Nigerian Sports

While PDSTRN's passion for sports is evident, he did not shy away from critiquing the current state of sports development in Nigeria. He emphasized the need for better support and infrastructure to nurture the abundant talent within the country, noting the trend of Nigerian athletes representing other nations due to lack of opportunities at home.

The story of Tobi Amusan, who broke the world record in hurdles, was cited as an example of what Nigerian athletes can achieve with adequate support. PDSTRN's call for a restructured sports ministry underscores the potential for Nigeria to excel on the global sports stage, provided the athletes receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.