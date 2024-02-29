PCB Director Media and Communication Bars International Media from PSL Coverage

In an unexpected turn of events, The PCB media and communication department, under the leadership of Alia Rasheed, has reportedly preventing International media journalists from fulfilling their responsibilities despite holding valid accreditations for the PCB 2023-24 domestic season. This impediment prevented them from covering the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League PSL 9 in Rawalpindi, despite possessing valid accreditations for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisment

Silent Response from Alia Rasheed Raises Questions

When BNN correspondent Salman Khan reached out to Alia Rasheed for an explanation, seeking his opinion on the matter, Alia Rasheed chose to remain silent, leaving the journalist and the cricket community perplexed. This reticence adds an air of mystery and raises questions about the reasoning behind preventing season accredited journalists from fulfilling their coverage duties. This lack of transparency from the PCB media department has only fueled speculation and intensified the scrutiny surrounding the decision to bar International media journalists.

Discrepancies in Accreditation: YouTubers vs. Professional Journalists

Advertisment

Adding to the complexity of the situation, it has come to light that while several YouTubers have received PSL9 accreditation from the PCB media department, while professional journalists associated with established media houses are facing obstacles in performing their duties. This disparity in treatment raises questions about the criteria used by the PCB in granting accreditation and the factors influencing these decisions.

Allegedly, a decision made by a professional officer has resulted in the obstruction of sports journalists from fulfilling their professional duties, creating an unsettling environment within the cricket journalism community. The denial of access to international journalists raises concerns about transparency and fairness in the accreditation process.

It's worth noting that Alia Rasheed, the first female Director of Media and Communication at PCB, assumed the role during Zaka Ashraf's tenure. This marked a significant change from the previous director, Sami Burney, who was reassigned to Director Special Projects. Burney, with experience in both PCB and ICC's media and communication departments, witnessed a shift in responsibilities during this transition. The sudden shift in leadership and the observed discrepancies in accreditation now beg for a closer examination of the media dynamics within PCB during the 2023-24 cricket season.