PBR's 'Unleash the Beast' Tour Returns to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

The thunder of hooves and the thrill of competition is set to return to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center as the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 'Unleash the Beast' tour comes to town. The three-day event, marking the 22nd year of PBR's presence in Sacramento and the ninth occasion at the Golden 1 Center, promises a high-octane spectacle from Friday to Sunday.

The PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic

This year's event, recognized as the PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, is not just a competition, but a celebration of skill, courage, and tradition. Featuring 35 of the world's top bull riders, the event is set to be televised, bringing the thrill of bull riding to homes across the globe.

Cody Jesus: From Bull Rider to Performer

Among the renowned competitors is Cody Jesus, currently ranked No. 3 in the world. Jesus, who has been part of the tour since 2018, expressed his anticipation for performing in front of what he considers the best crowd - the people of Sacramento. Jesus likens bull riding to a dance, a comparison that evokes the rhythm, the agility, and the muscle memory required to follow every twist and turn of the bull.

Competitive Tension Rises

Joining Jesus in the arena are top riders Austin Richardson and Cassio Dias, ranked No. 2 and No. 1 respectively. As the event unfolds, anticipation and competitive tension will reach a fever-pitch, culminating in a finale that promises to be as unpredictable as it is thrilling.

The PBR 'Unleash the Beast' tour kicks off at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, with subsequent performances scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and concluding at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available for all three days, offering fans a chance to witness the exhilarating drama of bull riding, live and up-close.