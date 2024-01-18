PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Returns to North Charleston: A Preview

The Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour gears up for its sixth visit to North Charleston Coliseum, promising an adrenaline-packed sporting spectacle on February 2-3. The event, aptly named PBR North Charleston, follows an exceptional 2023 season that smashed all records. Now in its prolific tenth season, the Velocity Tour continues to attract top bull riders from across the globe, serving as a testament to the enduring allure of this intense sport.

Advertisment

A Showcase of Global Talent

Among the roster of accomplished riders is Dakota Louis, a three-time PBR World Finals qualifier and a significant figure in the Native American community. Louis's career graph has been on an ascendant trajectory since 2022, garnering him a spot in the acclaimed docuseries, 'The Ride,' on Prime Video. The upcoming event will offer him another chance to demonstrate his exceptional skills and fortitude.

Reliving the Glory of Past Victories

Advertisment

Looking back at the previous event, Grayson Cole emerged as the winner, solidifying his prominent position in the tour's championship race. However, the ultimate honor, the title of 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion, was claimed by the indomitable Josh Frost. As the 2024 event approaches, anticipation is building around who will seize victory this year.

Event Format and Ticketing

The event will follow an exciting format spread over two days. Round 1 will see 40 riders pit their skills and tenacity against each other. This will be followed by Round 2 and the much-awaited championship round. Tickets are readily available for purchase, starting at a reasonable $15. For enthusiasts seeking an elevated experience, VIP options promise exclusivity and unparalleled access.