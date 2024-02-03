PBA Finals: June Mar Fajardo Admits to Pre-Game Nerves Despite Beermen's Victory

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) playoffs witnessed an adrenaline-filled showdown as the San Miguel Beermen bested the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots with a 103-95 triumph in Game 1 of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup Finals. The star-studded Beermen squad, led by their seasoned player, June Mar Fajardo, along with Bennie Boatwright and Marcio Lassiter, managed to hold their fort despite a late surge from the Hotshots. However, the post-game narrative took an interesting twist when Fajardo, a veteran of twelve Finals appearances and holder of nine PBA championships, admitted to still grappling with pre-game jitters.

Victory Amidst Nerves

June Mar Fajardo, despite his extensive championship experience, confessed to experiencing nerves before stepping onto the court for the Finals. This revelation came after the Beermen's victory at the Mall of Asia Arena. Fajardo's performance in the first half was notably hampered by Magnolia's defensive strategies, resulting in him scoring a mere three points. However, the seasoned player rebounded in the second half, ending the game with a double-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

Teamwork Over Individual Brilliance

Fajardo emphasized that he doesn't view himself as the sole offensive option for the Beermen. He acknowledged the significant contributions of import Bennie Boatwright, who led the team's offensive charge with a standout performance, scoring 28 points and collecting 16 rebounds. Other key players, such as CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter, also played pivotal roles in the victory, thereby demonstrating the Beermen's collective strength and strategic approach to the game.

Looking Ahead

With their sights set firmly on the championship, the Beermen are gearing up for their next face-off against Magnolia, scheduled for Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. They aim to extend their lead in the series and secure a 2-0 advantage. Despite the nervousness confessed by their seasoned player, the team's collective determination, strategic gameplay, and the individual brilliance of their players promise an exciting and intense match in the upcoming game.