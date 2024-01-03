PBA Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs: A Heated Race for the Final Three Slots

The race for the remaining three slots in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs has reached a fever pitch as five teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals. With only two more elimination games to go, NorthPort, TNT, Rain or Shine, NLEX, and Terrafirma are scrambling to secure their positions, each team’s fate hanging in the delicate balance of victory and defeat.

Knockout Stakes

For NorthPort, the path to the playoffs is paved with five wins and a glimmer of hope. A victory in their upcoming matches against Blackwater or Ginebra will secure their place in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Magnolia, unfazed by the competition, has already clenched a Top 4 spot with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Top 4 Tussle

Phoenix, Meralco, San Miguel Beer, and Ginebra are not far behind in the race for the other three Top 4 spots and the associated win-once bonuses. The stakes are high, and the pressure is mounting as each game brings them closer to the playoffs or further from their dreams.

Down But Not Out

Blackwater and Converge, both with 1-8 records, find themselves on the sidelines of the playoff contention. However, they aim to finish their season on a high note, proving that they are down but certainly not out. Meanwhile, TNT and Rain or Shine can make a straightforward progression if they secure victories in their last two games, which include a nerve-wracking head-to-head matchup. Furthermore, NLEX, with potential to reach five wins, may also secure a direct entry to the quarterfinals or at least a deciding match, depending on the final standings of other teams.