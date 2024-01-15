Pavel Kotov’s Near Miss: A Disturbing Incident Overshadows Milestone at Australian Open

In a disconcerting incident during the 2024 Australian Open, Russian tennis professional Pavel Kotov inadvertently rattled a ball girl by hitting a tennis ball against a wall in a fit of frustration. The 25-year-old, currently at a career-high world singles ranking of 64, was engaged in an intense five-set match against Arthur Rinderknech.

Rage on the Court

The high-voltage game saw Kotov’s temper flaring up after losing a point, his vexation culminating in him striking the ball with considerable force. The abrupt action, while not directly hitting the ball girl, was enough to make her recoil in fear. Shockingly, Kotov seemed oblivious of the ripples his outburst caused, continuing with the match unfazed.

Close Shave with Disqualification

Had the ball struck the ball girl, consequences could have been severe, potentially leading to Kotov’s disqualification from the prestigious tournament. Social media was ablaze with outrage over the incident, with many spectators calling for his disqualification regardless. Despite the hullabaloo, Kotov managed to escape any formal punitive action and clinched the match against Rinderknech in a grueling five-set showdown.

Milestone Amidst Controversy

This victory, though tainted with controversy, marks an important milestone in Kotov’s career. It is his first ever opening-round win at a Grand Slam, a significant achievement for the Moscow native who turned professional in 2016. However, the incident with the ball girl has overshadowed his career milestone, casting a somber shadow over his otherwise commendable performance.

Persevering through the backlash, Kotov is preparing for his next match against the winner of the Nicolas Jarry vs. Flavio Cobolli game. Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict prohibiting Russian and Belarusian players from displaying their national flags at events, Kotov’s focus remains unwavering on the game ahead.