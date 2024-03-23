Paula Radcliffe, David Weir to Kickstart Brighton Marathon 2024, Emphasizing Inclusivity

Three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe and Paralympic gold medallist David Weir have been announced as the official starters for the Brighton Marathon weekend, setting the stage on April 7, 2024, in East Sussex. Radcliffe, renowned for her world record in the 2003 London marathon, and Weir, celebrated for his achievements in wheelchair racing, will bring their inspiring presence to the event that anticipates around 13,000 participants in its 15th iteration.

Marathon Day: A Celebration of Endurance and Community

"I'm delighted to be coming back to Brighton to start the 2024 Brighton Marathon," said Radcliffe, expressing her enthusiasm for the community spirit and the "warmth, empathy, and power" of the marathon family. The event will also see the launch of Brighton Miles by Weir on April 6, an accessible running event designed to encourage participation from people of all ages and abilities. Weir praised the inclusivity of the Brighton Miles event, highlighting its openness to individuals regardless of age, ability, or disability.

Inclusivity at Heart

The Brighton Marathon and its associated events, such as the Brighton Miles and the 10k run, stand as testaments to the inclusive spirit of sports. While the marathon slots have already sold out, entries for the Brighton Miles and the 10k remain open, inviting more participants to join the weekend's festivities. Radcliffe, an ambassador for Children with Cancer UK, and Weir's involvement underline the marathon's commitment to charitable causes and inclusivity, extending an invitation to everyone to be part of the marathon family.

Community and Charitable Impact

Aside from the sports event, the Brighton Marathon serves as a platform for charitable activities and community engagement. Participants like Adam Spong, a Citizens Advice worker, leverage the marathon to raise funds for vital services, reflecting on the increasing demand for support. The marathon not only showcases physical endurance but also strengthens community ties and supports charitable causes, with thousands of participants running for various organizations and initiatives.

As the Brighton Marathon 2024 approaches, the excitement builds for an event that promises not just a test of physical endurance but a celebration of community spirit, inclusivity, and charitable giving. With figures like Paula Radcliffe and David Weir leading the way, the marathon weekend is set to inspire and unite participants and spectators alike, embodying the true essence of the marathon family.