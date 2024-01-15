Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour

Comedian Paul Whitehouse, celebrated for his memorable performances in the BBC television series ‘Gone Fishing’, is all set to grace the stage with his presence, performing the first cast at the official commencement of the River Tay salmon fishing season. This event is eagerly awaited by the inhabitants of Meikleour, a quaint village nestled in Perth and Kinross.

Unveiling a New Chapter in Fishing

This highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place in the serene surroundings of Meikleour, is a collaborative effort of the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDSFB), the Tay Rivers Trust, Meikleour Fishings, and Perth and Kinross Council. With this joint venture, they aim to launch a new fishing season, promising opportunities and challenges.

An Insider’s Perspective

Claire Mercer Nairne, a TDSFB member and the owner of Meikleour Fishings, has shared a mixed bag of feelings about the upcoming season. Filled with optimism, she looks forward to a successful fishing season, yet is equally aware of the challenges that loom ahead. She cited the 2023 rod catch of salmon as the lowest in recent decades, signaling the urgent need for effective conservation strategies.

Conservation Efforts on the Rise

The TDSFB and the Tay Rivers Trust are not standing as silent spectators to this alarming decline. They have rolled up their sleeves and are actively engaged in environmental projects to protect the River Tay’s health and its tributaries. Their primary focus is to ensure the sustainable growth of salmon in the River Tay, highlighting their commitment to environmental stewardship.

A Grand Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. It features a procession led by the Perth and District Pipe Band, adding a traditional touch to the event. The ceremony also includes the blessing of the boat with whisky, adhering to the age-old customs and traditions. The grand finale of the event will see Whitehouse opening a magnum of champagne and making the first cast, marking a hopeful beginning to the new fishing season.