Paul Tergat Advises Kenyan Athletes on Weather Challenges at Africa Games in Accra

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat has emphasized the importance of safety and hydration for Kenyan athletes competing under the sweltering weather conditions at the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Tergat's advice comes as a crucial intervention, aiming to safeguard athletes' health and optimize their performances amidst the challenging climate.

Heeding Weather Warnings

During his visit to the games camp at Accra University, Tergat, alongside notable figures such as Chef de mission David Ngugi, Team Kenya's Akama, Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) chairman Nderitu Gikaria, and Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, highlighted the necessity of staying hydrated and remaining indoors whenever possible. "I understand the challenges of competing in such extreme weather. The temperatures in Accra are exceptionally high, so athletes must stay hydrated and remain indoors when not actively participating," Tergat cautioned, drawing from his personal experience in similar conditions.

Striving for Excellence

The marathon legend also encouraged Team Kenya to leverage the Africa Games as a platform to showcase their abilities and as a springboard to more prestigious events like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. "This presents a significant platform for athletes to showcase their abilities. Participation in the Africa Games serves as a springboard to prestigious events like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. Therefore, the games demand the utmost seriousness," he emphasized. Ngugi, reflecting on Tergat's influence, noted how Tergat's dominance in cross-country led to a revision of the World Cross Country Championships schedule to a biennial event.

Kenya's Medal Prospects

The commencement of athletics at the games saw 800-meter world champion Mary Moraa among those scheduled to compete, with Team Kenya eyeing to add to their medal tally following Sunday's success, where Faith Ogallo clinched a bronze in the heavyweight female +73kg category. The contributions of weightlifters Esther Khavetsa and Juliana Anyango, who each secured a bronze medal in their respective categories, have already set a positive tone for Kenya's performance at the games.

Paul Tergat's advisory role underscores the critical importance of adapting to environmental challenges to ensure athletes' well-being and performance efficacy. As the games progress, Team Kenya's adherence to these guidelines could play a pivotal role in their quest for excellence and medal acquisition amid the demanding conditions in Accra.