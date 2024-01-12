en English
Africa

Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

In a strategic move, Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, has called up Paul Onuachu to replace injured Umar Sadiq in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The decision follows Sadiq’s knee injury during a friendly game, which has ruled him out of the national team’s fixtures. Onuachu, a dominating figure in the Turkish Super Lig, will now step into the squad, marking a significant shift in the team’s line-up in their campaign to qualify for AFCON 2023.

Onuachu’s Inclusion: A Strategic Decision

Onuachu’s selection comes not as a surprise but as a carefully calculated move. The formidable striker, who stands at a towering 6ft 8in, is in blistering form for his club, Trabzonspor FC, with nine goals and three assists this season. His impressive performance, coupled with his previous experience as part of the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2019 finals, makes him a potent force as Nigeria navigates the crucial qualifiers.

Impact of Sadiq’s Absence

The loss of Sadiq for the Super Eagles is indeed a blow. His knee injury, sustained during a warm-up match against Guinea in Dubai, resulted in his early exit from the squad. Sadiq, a key player for the Super Eagles, will now return to his Spanish base for further assessment, leaving a void in the team that Onuachu is expected to fill.

Looking Ahead: AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

As the Super Eagles prepare for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, the stakes are high. The team will face Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Guinea-Bissau in their Group A opening games. With Onuachu joining the squad, the Super Eagles are bolstering their front line, hoping to secure their place in Africa’s most prestigious football tournament. Onuachu’s inclusion is now subject to approval from Trabzonspor, adding another layer of anticipation to Nigeria’s AFCON campaign.

In the face of adversity, the Super Eagles have made a swift and strategic move to maintain their momentum. As Onuachu steps up to the challenge, fans across the nation and around the globe will keenly watch how this change impacts Nigeria’s journey in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

