Paul Lambert Endorses Roy Keane for Republic of Ireland Manager Position

Paul Lambert, the former head coach of Aston Villa, has endorsed Roy Keane for the Republic of Ireland's vacant national team manager position. Keane, a former Manchester United captain and Lambert's assistant at Aston Villa in 2014, is among the favourites to land the job. This recommendation comes in the wake of Stephen Kenny's departure, following the team's failure to secure a spot in Euro 2024.

Lambert's Confidence in Keane

Lambert expressed his firm belief in Keane's capabilities during an exclusive interview with Ladbrokes Fanzone. He emphasized Keane's depth of football knowledge and popularity among Irish supporters, suggesting that his appointment would be a 'no brainer.' Despite Keane's past contentious relationships with players and the media, Lambert is convinced that the changes at the top of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) would present no obstacles for Keane.

Keane's Previous Managerial Experience

Keane's managerial experience includes stints at Sunderland and Ipswich, although he has not held a management role since 2011. In recent years, Keane has remained active in football, serving as an assistant coach and a football pundit for various media outlets. His sharp insights and incisive commentary have kept him in the public eye, further fueling speculation about his potential return to management.

Keane's Potential Appeal

Known for his passion for the game and his uncompromising approach, Keane could provide a much-needed spark for the Republic of Ireland's national team. Despite the challenges of his previous managerial roles, his potential appeal lies in his deep understanding of the game and his connection with Irish supporters. However, Lambert also acknowledged that Keane might prefer his current role as a pundit over a return to the rigorous demands of management.