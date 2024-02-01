Paul Gascoigne Offers Guidance to Marcus Rashford After Fine for Belfast Bender

Football icon Paul Gascoigne has extended a hand of guidance to Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, following a recent incident that saw the 26-year-old fined for a night out in Belfast. Rashford, fined £650,000 for missing training after a '12-hour tequila-fuelled' session, is receiving advice from Gascoigne, who has had his own share of battles with alcohol and injuries throughout his career.

Gascoigne's Wisdom

Having felt the weight of stardom at the tender age of 21, after signing for Tottenham Hotspur, Gascoigne can relate to Rashford's predicament. He emphasized the significance of understanding the ripple effect of one's actions, given the magnified scrutiny that world-renowned athletes endure. Gascoigne warned Rashford not to tread the same path he once did, urging the younger player to learn from his mistakes.

Manchester United's Response

Meanwhile, Manchester United has handled Rashford's incident internally, with manager Erik Ten Hag underlining the lifestyle expectations at a top-flight club like United. Reflecting on Gascoigne's career, the influence of managers such as Terry Venables and Sir Bobby Robson was pivotal in shaping his journey and helping him navigate his issues.

Remember the Joy of the Game

Gascoigne, who garnered 57 caps for England, also urged Rashford to remember the joy of playing football and the crucial role fans play in his success. Recalling his own surge to fame after the 1990 World Cup and his unforgettable goal against Scotland during Euro 96, Gascoigne highlighted the importance of the game over any off-field distractions. Counseling and support, he suggested, could be beneficial for Rashford in managing his issues and focusing on his career.