Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season

In the fraternity of the Kerry football team, the baton of leadership is set to pass between two brothers. Paudie Clifford, a stalwart of East Kerry and three-time All-Star recipient, is anticipated to succeed his younger brother, David Clifford, as captain for the 2024 season. East Kerry, as the reigning county champions, has the honor of nominating the captain, a privilege that is now expected to pivot towards the elder Clifford.

The Clifford Legacy

Paudie Clifford, who played a pivotal role in leading East Kerry to victory in the county championship last November, is no stranger to leadership. The selection seems natural, considering his instrumental contribution to Fossa’s All-Ireland junior club football championship win in the preceding year. His younger sibling, David Clifford, previously captained the team in 2020, further cementing the Clifford legacy in the annals of Kerry football.

The Captain’s Weight

Emmet O’Shea bore the captain’s armband in the recent past. However, his tenure was marred by the team’s disappointing performance in the county intermediate final against Milltown-Castlemaine. The impending transfer of leadership to Paudie Clifford offers the team an opportunity to regroup and realign under a proven winner.

Looking Ahead

With the Clifford brothers back in training, speculation is rife about their roles in the upcoming matches. They could potentially play in the fast-approaching McGrath Cup final or, alternatively, in the Allianz Football League Division 1 opener against Derry at Austin Stack Park. Regardless of the outcome, their involvement promises to bolster the squad’s morale and competitiveness.

Since 2011, the Kerry captaincy has been a tug of war between East Kerry and Dr Crokes, accounting for 11 of the 13 seasons. As Paudie Clifford prepares to don the captain’s armband, he carries with him the weight of this history and the hope for a triumphant future.