PATU Initiates Year with Full-Capacity Taekwondo Events

With the new year, the Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) has launched a comprehensive range of activities for its members across the Panamerican region. The organization, steered by its President Juan Manuel Lopez, is in full swing preparing for events spanning January 17 to 28 in Queretaro, Mexico. The enthusiasm for these events is palpable, as demonstrated by the filled capacity for the kyorugi seminars across all divisions, the Poomsae seminar, and a joint event with the World Taekwondo (WT).

Surpassing Initial Expectations

Lopez's excitement and satisfaction with the high volume of registrations, exceeding initial projections, underlines the unity within the PATU community. The organization remains committed to providing the best opportunities for its members and is motivated to strive even harder towards this goal.

Upcoming Events

The forthcoming events include a Kyorugi seminar for both athletes and coaches, as well as the Pan American Referee Summit, scheduled for January 25-27, both of which have reached full capacity. The string of activities will wrap up with the PATU Gala Dinner on January 28, expected to be held at the Casona de los 5 patios in Queretaro.

More than Just a Sporting Activity

This series of events not only facilitates the spread of the latest updates in the sport but also stands as a testament to the sport's growing popularity and the unity among practitioners in the Americas. In addition to the seminars and summit, the Mexican city of San Luis Potosí will host the CAR La Loma training camp from 24-31 March, marking its 15th occurrence. Over 15 years, the camp has seen the participation of more than 23,000 athletes and coaches from 43 countries. This year's edition anticipates participation from at least 15 countries, focusing on two modalities: forms and combat, with three daily training sessions.