Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve

In a significant roster update, the New England Patriots have confirmed that their offensive tackle, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., will remain on injured reserve as they prepare to face the New York Jets. The announcement came from the team’s head coach, Bill Belichick, on Wednesday, reaffirming that Wheatley would not be activated for the upcoming game.

Wheatley’s Journey with the Patriots

Wheatley, a former tight end in college, transitioned to an offensive tackle in the NFL. He was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in late August, with the Patriots giving up running back Pierre Strong. As a developmental player, Wheatley’s contributions have been limited but noticeable. He was part of the active roster for the first two games of the season, participating in five snaps on special teams, albeit without any offensive plays.

Injury and Inactive Status

Following his initial appearances, Wheatley was inactive for three games. A knee injury later led to his placement on injured reserve, bringing a premature end to his season. Coach Belichick’s recent announcement confirms that the Patriots have opted not to activate him from injured reserve for their final game against the Jets.

Looking Ahead: Wheatley’s Contract and Future

Wheatley’s contract will transition to exclusive-rights free agent status in the offseason. This change gives the Patriots sole negotiation rights with him, indicating a likely continuation of his journey with the team. It is widely anticipated that Wheatley will rejoin the Patriots for next summer’s training and compete for a roster spot, marking a potential turning point in his NFL career.