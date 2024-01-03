Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions

In the world of college basketball, the Patriot League is set to unveil a thrilling quintet of games today. The Boston University Terriers will be vying against the Navy Midshipmen in a showdown that promises to be exhilarating. This article provides detailed insights and predictions for today’s matches, including the channels to tune into, live stream options, favorites, total points, and our predicted scores for all the five games.

Army Black Knights vs. Lafayette Leopards

In the face-off between the Army Black Knights and Lafayette Leopards, a close game is predicted with the final score in favor of Lafayette, projected at 65-64. With information about the Against The Spread (ATS) record for both teams, bettors can make informed decisions, with betting options available on platforms like BetMGM.

Boston University Terriers vs. Navy Midshipmen

The Boston University Terriers are all set to go against the Navy Midshipmen in a match that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The game holds significant importance for both teams, and the outcome could have important implications for their season.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. American Eagles

Lehigh Mountain Hawks are preparing to face the American Eagles, with the Eagles being the 2-point favorites. The total points are estimated to be 145. Betting options for this game are available on platforms such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM.

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Bucknell Bison

With the Bucknell Bison as the 7-point favorites, they will face the Holy Cross Crusaders in a game where the over/under is set at 135.5 points. Bucknell has an impressive record, covering the spread 8 times in 19 conference games last season and averaging 61.9 points per game. Holy Cross, averaging 66.2 points per game, is not far behind and is the top rebounding team in college basketball. The prediction is for Bucknell to win and cover the spread, with the scoring going over the total of 135.5 points.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Colgate Raiders

Looking to break a seven-game road losing streak, the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds are the underdogs as they prepare to battle the Colgate Raiders. The predicted over/under is set at 130.5 points. With a computer prediction projecting a final score of 75-63, the Colgate Raiders are heavily favored to win.