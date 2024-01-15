Patrick Tuipulotu Appointed as Blues Captain for 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Season

Patrick Tuipulotu, an All Blacks lock, has been announced as the captain of the Blues for the highly anticipated 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season. This appointment marks Tuipulotu's second stint as captain, having previously led the team from 2019 to 2021. The seasoned player is on the brink of acquiring his 100th cap for the Blues, a significant personal milestone that speaks volumes about his commitment and constancy.

Leading with Honor and High Standards

Tuipulotu expressed his exhilaration about the captaincy, underlining the unique sentiment of leading the team that he has dedicated years to. He laid emphasis on the profound importance of representing their region and the responsibility that comes with it. The All Blacks lock also spoke about the lofty standards the team has set for the upcoming campaign, signaling their aspiration to attain something remarkable in the impending season.

Vern Cotter's Confidence in Tuipulotu's Leadership

Vern Cotter, the newly appointed coach for the Blues, extolled Tuipulotu's inborn leadership and influence within the team. Cotter communicated his strong confidence in Tuipulotu's capabilities as a captain, considering his experience and resonance with the team members. He also mentioned the considerable support Tuipulotu will have from other experienced players in the squad, further strengthening the leadership structure.

The Blues: Eyeing Improvement and a Championship Win

The Blues are setting their sights on improving their performance from the previous season. In the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific, they reached the semifinals but were defeated by the Crusaders. The team's last championship win dates back to 2003, a title they are keen to reclaim after nearly two decades. However, it's worth noting that they did secure the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title in 2021, a victory that occurred amid the tumultuous conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.