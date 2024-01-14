en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High

In a strategic move to bolster his career, 18-year-old winger Patrick Roberts has transitioned from Manchester City to Celtic on a loan for a period of eighteen months. The aim of this switch is to offer Roberts a chance to secure first team football opportunities, a feat he was struggling to achieve at Manchester City. Regardless of the hurdles faced at his former club, Roberts remains buoyant about his football prowess.

A Bright Talent with Confidence

Roberts is not shy to describe his playing style as pacy, tricky, and direct. He prides himself on being a player that is difficult to dispossess when on the field. His confidence is not just empty talk, as his swift moves and aggressive play have often left opponents scrambling.

Messi as a Role Model

Roberts draws his inspiration from none other than Lionel Messi, the maestro from Barcelona. The similarities between the two players are not lost on Roberts, especially considering that they are both left-footed. He takes active steps to emulate Messi’s moves, dedicating time to watch Messi’s games on YouTube and following La Liga closely.

Determined to Reach the Pinnacle

Roberts’ aspirations are not limited to the ground he stands on. He is determined to scale the heights of football, and his rapid progress bears testament to his dreams. From starting his career at Fulham at the tender age of 14, Roberts found himself on the fringes of the first team by the time he turned 16. His belief in his mental strength, ability, and the attainability of his goals is unwavering.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
27 mins ago
Custom Puffer Jackets: The Intersection of Sports, Fashion, and Celebrity Culture
The interweaving strands of sports, fashion, and celebrity culture recently coalesced in the form of custom puffer jackets donned by Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. These personalized jackets, carrying the names and jersey numbers of their partners, were the brainchild of Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers’ fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The
Custom Puffer Jackets: The Intersection of Sports, Fashion, and Celebrity Culture
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
3 hours ago
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
3 hours ago
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
44 mins ago
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
1 hour ago
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
2 hours ago
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash
20 seconds
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash
Historian Criticizes Azerbaijani President's Inconsistent Territorial Claims
35 seconds
Historian Criticizes Azerbaijani President's Inconsistent Territorial Claims
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
39 seconds
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
Armenian Delegation's Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful
46 seconds
Armenian Delegation's Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
56 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Historian Refutes Azerbaijani President's Claims Over Historical Armenian Lands
1 min
Historian Refutes Azerbaijani President's Claims Over Historical Armenian Lands
Azerbaijan's Economy likened to 'Drug-Addict' due to Oil Dependency: Davit Babayan
1 min
Azerbaijan's Economy likened to 'Drug-Addict' due to Oil Dependency: Davit Babayan
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
1 min
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
Fiji's Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure
1 min
Fiji's Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
35 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
50 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app