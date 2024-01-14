Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High

In a strategic move to bolster his career, 18-year-old winger Patrick Roberts has transitioned from Manchester City to Celtic on a loan for a period of eighteen months. The aim of this switch is to offer Roberts a chance to secure first team football opportunities, a feat he was struggling to achieve at Manchester City. Regardless of the hurdles faced at his former club, Roberts remains buoyant about his football prowess.

A Bright Talent with Confidence

Roberts is not shy to describe his playing style as pacy, tricky, and direct. He prides himself on being a player that is difficult to dispossess when on the field. His confidence is not just empty talk, as his swift moves and aggressive play have often left opponents scrambling.

Messi as a Role Model

Roberts draws his inspiration from none other than Lionel Messi, the maestro from Barcelona. The similarities between the two players are not lost on Roberts, especially considering that they are both left-footed. He takes active steps to emulate Messi’s moves, dedicating time to watch Messi’s games on YouTube and following La Liga closely.

Determined to Reach the Pinnacle

Roberts’ aspirations are not limited to the ground he stands on. He is determined to scale the heights of football, and his rapid progress bears testament to his dreams. From starting his career at Fulham at the tender age of 14, Roberts found himself on the fringes of the first team by the time he turned 16. His belief in his mental strength, ability, and the attainability of his goals is unwavering.