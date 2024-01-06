Patrick Reed’s Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed Again: A Blow for the Golfer

Patrick Reed, the 33-year-old golfer, has faced another setback in his $750 million defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack, Shane Ryan, Doug Ferguson, Golfweek, and Eamon Lynch. The lawsuit, dismissed for the second time, failed to pass muster in the court of U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan. On January 5, Corrigan rejected Reed’s motion to reconsider the dismissal, setting a precedent for future defamation cases involving public figures.

Reed’s Allegations and Corrigan’s Ruling

Reed’s affiliation with LIV Golf was at the core of the lawsuit, with many of the challenged comments relating to the golf league rather than Reed personally. Reed’s attorney, Larry Klayman, accused the PGA Tour and Golf Channel of a campaign to tarnish Reed’s image. However, Corrigan’s ruling emphasized that the defendants were simply exercising their First Amendment rights. Reed’s lawsuit failed to demonstrate actual malice, a necessary element to prove defamation against a public figure such as Reed.

Implications of The Dismissal

Corrigan’s ruling not only reinforces the protection of First Amendment rights but also sets a significant precedent for future defamation cases involving public figures. Reed, despite receiving negative media coverage, failed to claim actionable defamation under Florida law and the First Amendment. The lawsuit’s dismissal underlines the importance of free speech, especially in the realm of sports commentary and reporting.

Repercussions for Reed

The dismissal of the lawsuit comes with financial consequences for Reed. Corrigan has instructed the defendants’ law firms to file a motion to recover attorney fees and costs. A deadline for Reed’s response has been set for February 23. This ruling adds a financial burden to Reed’s woes, reflecting the serious implications of bringing a lawsuit that fails to meet the legal standards for defamation.