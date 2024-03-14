Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Team Up Again for 1587 Prime Steakhouse in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are embarking on a new venture off the field, opening an upscale steakhouse named 1587 Prime in Kansas City. This partnership, in collaboration with the Noble 33 hospitality group, aims to bring a unique dining experience to their community, blending fine dining with subtle tributes to their illustrious football careers. Set to open its doors in early 2025, the restaurant will be located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel, promising an immersive gastronomic journey over two expansive floors.

Dynamic Duo's Culinary Play

Mahomes and Kelce, known for their on-field chemistry, are extending their teamwork into the business arena with 1587 Prime. Their decision to collaborate with Noble 33 stems from their admiration for the group's restaurants in other cities. With a keen interest in the culinary world, the duo has been 'instrumental' in shaping the concept of the steakhouse. According to Tosh Berman of Noble 33, Mahomes and Kelce have contributed innovative ideas, ensuring the restaurant reflects their personalities and achievements. The steakhouse will feature a modern design, a chef's kitchen, private dining rooms, and an impressive meat display, making it a must-visit for food and football enthusiasts alike.

A Nod to Champions

1587 Prime is designed to be more than just a place to eat; it's an experience that celebrates excellence, much like its founders' careers. The restaurant's name itself is a tribute to Mahomes' and Kelce's jersey numbers (15 and 87), and its design will include 'hyper-subtle' nods to their Super Bowl victories and achievements on the field. The establishment will boast one of the state's largest wine collections, catering to diverse palates and preferences. This attention to detail is expected to make 1587 Prime a landmark in Kansas City's dining scene and a testament to Mahomes' and Kelce's commitment to their community.

Community and Commitment

For Mahomes and Kelce, 1587 Prime represents more than a business venture; it's an opportunity to give back to Kansas City, a city that has ardently supported them throughout their careers. Their involvement with Noble 33 and the decision to open the steakhouse in Kansas City are driven by a desire to contribute to the city's cultural and economic development. As they prepare for the restaurant's grand opening in 2025, the anticipation among fans and foodies is palpable, with many eager to experience the unique blend of fine dining and football culture that 1587 Prime promises to offer.

As Kansas City awaits the unveiling of 1587 Prime, the venture underscores the evolving relationship between athletes and entrepreneurship. Mahomes and Kelce are setting a new standard for player-led business ventures, demonstrating that their skills and teamwork extend far beyond the football field. 1587 Prime is not just a steakhouse; it's a celebration of success, community, and the enduring spirit of Kansas City.