en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy

In a turn of events that has sent ripples through the sports hydration industry, Patrick Mahomes, the celebrated NFL quarterback, has experienced a significant financial setback following his partnership with the beleaguered sports hydration company, BioSteel, which has filed for bankruptcy.

BioSteel’s Bankruptcy Claims Mahomes’ Equity

Despite boasting a roster of star athletes, including Michael Cammalleri, Ja’Marr Chase, Luka Doncic, and Jalen Ramsey, BioSteel was reportedly hemorrhaging $10 million a month, eventually amassing over $200 million in losses. This financial fiasco left Mahomes’ equity in the company valued at zero, a stark contrast to the promising future the partnership once held.

Mahomes Teams Up with PRIME

However, showing the resilience synonymous with his on-field persona, Mahomes has bounced back. He has joined forces with YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI to endorse a new brand in the sports hydration market, PRIME. This brand has quickly gained traction, with industry experts projecting an annual revenue of $500 million, putting it in competition with market titans like Gatorade, Under Armour, and Powerade.

PRIME Supports Mahomes’ Charity

In an inspiring show of alliance, PRIME has also made a generous donation of $100,000 to Mahomes’ charity, further solidifying their partnership and demonstrating their commitment to the community.

Mahomes on the Field

On the sports front, Mahomes continues to make headlines. He led his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to a resounding victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The win has secured the third seed in the American Football Conference for the postseason via the Wild Card game. Up next, the Chiefs are set to face the Miami Dolphins, who have been struggling with recent defeats, in the AFC Wild Card game scheduled for Saturday, January 13, at 20:00 ET.

0
Business NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
30 seconds ago
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
Scotland’s retailers faced a decidedly unfestive holiday season, as tightened household budgets led to diminished spending across several sectors. The typically bustling aisles featuring clothing, furniture, electrical goods, and Christmas decorations saw a significant dip in consumer interest, according to recent industry data. Upon factoring in inflation, there was a stark 2.4 percent drop in
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth
4 mins ago
RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth
Citigroup's Impressive Expansion in German SME Banking: A Growth Story
6 mins ago
Citigroup's Impressive Expansion in German SME Banking: A Growth Story
Roma Green Finance Ltd. Announces Share Offering on Nasdaq
2 mins ago
Roma Green Finance Ltd. Announces Share Offering on Nasdaq
Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Team with Key Appointments
2 mins ago
Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Team with Key Appointments
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open
3 mins ago
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
2 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
3 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
4 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
4 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
4 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
5 mins
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
50 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app