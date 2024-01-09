Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy

In a turn of events that has sent ripples through the sports hydration industry, Patrick Mahomes, the celebrated NFL quarterback, has experienced a significant financial setback following his partnership with the beleaguered sports hydration company, BioSteel, which has filed for bankruptcy.

BioSteel’s Bankruptcy Claims Mahomes’ Equity

Despite boasting a roster of star athletes, including Michael Cammalleri, Ja’Marr Chase, Luka Doncic, and Jalen Ramsey, BioSteel was reportedly hemorrhaging $10 million a month, eventually amassing over $200 million in losses. This financial fiasco left Mahomes’ equity in the company valued at zero, a stark contrast to the promising future the partnership once held.

Mahomes Teams Up with PRIME

However, showing the resilience synonymous with his on-field persona, Mahomes has bounced back. He has joined forces with YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI to endorse a new brand in the sports hydration market, PRIME. This brand has quickly gained traction, with industry experts projecting an annual revenue of $500 million, putting it in competition with market titans like Gatorade, Under Armour, and Powerade.

PRIME Supports Mahomes’ Charity

In an inspiring show of alliance, PRIME has also made a generous donation of $100,000 to Mahomes’ charity, further solidifying their partnership and demonstrating their commitment to the community.

Mahomes on the Field

On the sports front, Mahomes continues to make headlines. He led his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to a resounding victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The win has secured the third seed in the American Football Conference for the postseason via the Wild Card game. Up next, the Chiefs are set to face the Miami Dolphins, who have been struggling with recent defeats, in the AFC Wild Card game scheduled for Saturday, January 13, at 20:00 ET.