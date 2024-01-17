Patrick Mahomes Set for First Road Playoff Game: A New Milestone in His NFL Career

Renowned NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to face a fresh milestone in his illustrious career, his first road playoff game. Having participated in 15 postseason games, all of which were played either at home or on neutral Super Bowl fields, Mahomes will steer the Kansas City Chiefs in an away setting against the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisment

Chiefs in Unfamiliar Territory

Despite the forecasted adversarial ambiance at the Bills' stadium, Mahomes echoes a sense of exhilaration for the opportunity to participate in one of football's most vibrant atmospheres. This is a setting he has admired since his youth. The Chiefs, normally favorites heading into games, find themselves as three-point underdogs this time around. Yet, Mahomes remains steadfastly focused on victory, acknowledging the challenge but highlighting preparation and the team's ambition to win.

Mahomes' Road Record

Advertisment

Legendary quarterback Doug Williams asserts that Mahomes has the capability to win anywhere, underpinned by his remarkable road record of 38-11 and a winning percentage of .776, the best in NFL history. Out of 15 playoff starts, Mahomes holds an incredible .800 winning percentage, demonstrating his prowess in crucial games.

A New Challenge

A road playoff victory is one of the few accomplishments Mahomes has yet to secure in his NFL career, and the upcoming game offers him the first chance to do so. The Buffalo Bills, led by Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, are on a winning streak and present a formidable challenge. Nonetheless, the Chiefs remain undeterred and aim to continue their success on the road.